Boise State President Bob Kustra announces plans to retire

Boise State University President Bob Kustra, who has seen the university though a period of strong growth and increasing prominence in Idaho, will retire after 15 years with the school.
Kustra, who joined BSU in 2003, announced the news Wednesday. His retirement is effective June 30.
“Serving as president of Boise State University has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Kustra wrote in a letter to the BSU community. “I will be forever grateful for being able to serve during this period of incredible growth and accomplishment for the university.”
He said he and his wife, Kathy, “will be Broncos for life.”
During his tenure at BSU, Kustra was at the forefront of a broad swath of initiatives and helped entwine the school with the city of Boise.
He was part of the football team’s rise to national recognition in the wake of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl and has overseen the development of academic programs such as the School of Public Service and the College of Innovation and Design, among others. The university saw record first-year enrollment multiple times under Kustra.
“Boise State has become the metropolitan research university of distinction we envisioned,” Kustra wrote, “but this is a journey not a destination, with many more exciting opportunities and challenges for Boise State.”
In 2003 when Kustra arrived at BSU, fall enrollment was nearing 18,500 total students. By 2016, fall enrollment had risen to nearly 24,000 total students.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter on Wednesday said Kustra’s role at the university “put Boise State on the path to greatness.”
“He’s accomplished much more than I could have ever anticipated in 2003. Bob has been president of Boise State since I was first elected, and it is difficult imagining someone else in that role. But, his hard work leaves Boise State’s next president in a great position to take the university even higher,” Bieter said in a statement.
Linda Clark, president of the State Board of Education, noted Kustra’s accomplishments in a statement to the press. She highlighted the school’s improved enrollment and student retention rates, computer science and engineering offerings, state-of-the-art facilities and bolstered research funding.
“Dr. Kustra has left a lasting impression on BSU, and it is evident throughout campus,” Clark said.
