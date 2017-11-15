More Videos

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old 6:23

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old

Pause
Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above 0:19

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 1:32

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance 13:09

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 4:45

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 6:32

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force 13:37

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force

'Whatever it is, it's a record fish': Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout 0:31

"Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

  • What will a materials research center mean to BSU?

    BSU President Bob Kustra talks about the importance of Micron's donation.

BSU President Bob Kustra talks about the importance of Micron's donation. Bill Roberts broberts@idahostatesman.com
BSU President Bob Kustra talks about the importance of Micron's donation. Bill Roberts broberts@idahostatesman.com

Education

Boise State President Bob Kustra announces plans to retire

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

November 15, 2017 9:23 AM

Boise State University President Bob Kustra, who has seen the university though a period of strong growth and increasing prominence in Idaho, will retire after 15 years with the school.

Kustra, who joined BSU in 2003, announced the news Wednesday. His retirement is effective June 30.

“Serving as president of Boise State University has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Kustra wrote in a letter to the BSU community. “I will be forever grateful for being able to serve during this period of incredible growth and accomplishment for the university.”

He said he and his wife, Kathy, “will be Broncos for life.”

During his tenure at BSU, Kustra was at the forefront of a broad swath of initiatives and helped entwine the school with the city of Boise.

He was part of the football team’s rise to national recognition in the wake of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl and has overseen the development of academic programs such as the School of Public Service and the College of Innovation and Design, among others. The university saw record first-year enrollment multiple times under Kustra.

“Boise State has become the metropolitan research university of distinction we envisioned,” Kustra wrote, “but this is a journey not a destination, with many more exciting opportunities and challenges for Boise State.”

In 2003 when Kustra arrived at BSU, fall enrollment was nearing 18,500 total students. By 2016, fall enrollment had risen to nearly 24,000 total students.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter on Wednesday said Kustra’s role at the university “put Boise State on the path to greatness.”

“He’s accomplished much more than I could have ever anticipated in 2003. Bob has been president of Boise State since I was first elected, and it is difficult imagining someone else in that role. But, his hard work leaves Boise State’s next president in a great position to take the university even higher,” Bieter said in a statement.

Linda Clark, president of the State Board of Education, noted Kustra’s accomplishments in a statement to the press. She highlighted the school’s improved enrollment and student retention rates, computer science and engineering offerings, state-of-the-art facilities and bolstered research funding.

“Dr. Kustra has left a lasting impression on BSU, and it is evident throughout campus,” Clark said.

More Videos

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old 6:23

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old

Pause
Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above 0:19

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 1:32

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance 13:09

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 4:45

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 6:32

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force 13:37

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force

'Whatever it is, it's a record fish': Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout 0:31

"Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

  • What is the World Museum?

    Boise State President Bob Kustra explains how the concept for the World Museum, a virtual reality space inside BSU's forthcoming Center for Fine Arts building, came about.

What is the World Museum?

Boise State President Bob Kustra explains how the concept for the World Museum, a virtual reality space inside BSU's forthcoming Center for Fine Arts building, came about.

Dana Oland doland@idahostatesman.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old 6:23

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old

Pause
Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above 0:19

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 1:32

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance 13:09

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 4:45

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 6:32

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force 13:37

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force

'Whatever it is, it's a record fish': Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout 0:31

"Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

  • Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

    In 2014, we sat down with Bob Kustra, president of Boise State University, to dig in on why Idaho tuition rates continued to rise. Here's part of that interview.

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

View More Video