How the College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene U stack up in latest college rankings

By David Staats

dstaats@idahostatesman.com

October 27, 2017 7:07 PM

The College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University show up on some of the latest rankings of American colleges and universities.

▪ C of I ranked No. 168 in the “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges” category of U.S. News and Report’s Best College Rankings for 2018, the same rank it had in 2017. U.S. News said its rankings are based on up to 15 measures of academic quality.

▪ C of I, a four-year liberal arts college in Caldwell, ranked 401st in the Wall Street Journal/ Times Higher Education ranking of the top 500 colleges. Times Higher Education is a data-providing and benchmarking company used by some colleges and universities. It said its rankings are based on resources, engagement, outcomes and learning environment.

▪ Northwest Nazarene University, a Christian institution in Nampa, ranked sixth in the associate-degree category of SR Education Group’s ranking of top online colleges. SR, a Kirkland, Washington, college-information company, said it ranked colleges based on quality and affordability.

David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats

