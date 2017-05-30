More room for the arts. West Ada considers selling, building bigger fine arts school

West Ada School District is proposing to double the size of its middle and high school arts academy and move it to a more central location within the district.
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, which has 195 students who must audition for acceptance, began in 2014 after the district took over the operation from a private school called Fresco. West Ada officials eventually bought the two-building complex on 4.4 acres in Eagle for $6.2 million, using money from a fund for plant maintenance and small construction projects.
Now district officials are considering selling the land and 26,350 square feet of buildings and using the money to build a larger school on land the district owns just west of its main office on East Central Avenue.
No timeline has been set.
Officials say the new building could potentially attract more students in part by transporting students to and from a more centrally located campus. The new fine arts building would be near Renaissance High School, which uses the district’s bus system to bring about 400 students from all over the district.
Transportation is not offered at the Eagle site.
Idaho Fine Arts Academy provides education in the basic academic subjects plus dance, instrumental music, vocal music, theater and visual arts.
