Ten Idaho schools receive suicide prevention, anti bullying grants

Ten Idaho schools, including four in the Treasure Valley, have received $2,400 grants each to train staff and students to help prevent suicide, violence, and bullying.
Grants come through the Sources of Strength Program, which encourages students to seek help and tries to strengthen connections between young people and caring adults, according to the program’s website. Training and support lasts for two years. Another 49 schools received grants from the Idaho Department of Education through the Department of Health and Welfare.
A recent risk behavior report in Idaho shows 20 percent of students in grades 9-12 seriously considered suicide in the 2014-2015 school year. Three percent made a suicide attempt. Suicide was the second leading cause of death in Idaho among young people ages 10 to 19 in 2013.
The Treasure Valley schools are: North Junior High School, Boise; Pathways Middle School, Meridian; Rivervue Middle School, Caldwell and Centennial High School in Boise.
Comments