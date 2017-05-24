Nampa police, school investigate classroom confrontation between teacher, student

Nampa Police Department and Nampa School District are investigating an alleged classroom confrontation between a teacher and a student that occurred sometime on Monday, according to officials from both organizations.
Though the nature of the incident wasn’t clear on Wednesday, NPD Sgt. Tim Riha told the Statesman the case has “something to do with battery” — though police aren’t sure whether those accusations are lobbied against the teacher or the student.
“We don’t really have the full story yet,” said Riha, adding that nobody has been charged yet in the incident. He said he’s not certain anyone will be charged at all.
Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck told the Statesman that the confrontation happened during a class in front of a classroom full of students. All witnesses are being interviewed, she said, but the students’ accounts vary.
“And nobody had their phone out (recording it) — surprisingly,” Tuck said.
Tuck said the district is taking the allegations seriously and “listening to the family and to the teacher.”
She said the teacher has been removed from the classroom for the time being but has not faced any disciplinary action pending further investigation.
