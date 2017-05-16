CWI listens: College Trustees hear complaints about failed $180 million bond measure

College of Western Idaho held its first of eight listening sessions about the future of the college Tuesday.
Topics at the sparsely attended Boise meeting in Boise covered the school’s failed $180 million bond in November to expand the Nampa campus and create a permanent Boise campus. Other topics included student fees and ways to get Valley health institutions to contribute to construction of a health sciences education building on the Nampa campus.
“The bond issue was terribly premature,” said John Hecht. “I didn’t see anything in the plan to vote for.”
On a question about whether the school could raise students fees to help cover some education costs , trustees said it is possible, but CWI is working to keep student fees low so students can afford to attend.
Board Chairman Mark Dunham said trustees want to listen to voters in Ada and Canyon counties before making any decisions on whether to seek another bond.
The rest of listening sessions: Nampa, May 17, CWI Nampa Campus Academic Building, Room 102E; Parma, May 18, High School commons; Middleton, May 23, High School auditorium; Caldwell, May 24, High School auditorium; Eagle, May 25, High School auditorium; Meridian, May 31, City Hall; Kuna: June 1, High School performing arts center. All 6:30-8 p.m.
