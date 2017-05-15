Hearing set on proposal to move 400 students from Nampa to Vallivue school district

A push by Roberto Valadez, a resident in a northern portion of Nampa School District, to have three subdivisions moved from Nampa School District into the Vallivue School District goes before a hearing officer at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.
The hearing is at Snake River Elementary School, 500 Stampede Drive, Nampa.
Both school districts say they are neutral on the proposal.
A boundary change could affect about 400 students, said Pat Charlton, Vallivue School District superintendent. Taking 400 students into Vallivue School District all at once could prove challenging, he said.
Valadez, who declined to say whether he has children attending the Nampa School District, said schools in Vallivue School District are closer to the subdivisions than those in Nampa.
Valadez filed a petition and a hearing office was appointed to hear from residents.
A boundary change could affect Colter Bay, Astoria Park and North Pointe subdivisions.
Following the hearing, the State Board of Education would review the hearing officer’s report and decide whether to hold an election in the affected area on whether residents support moving to Vallivue or reject the proposal.
