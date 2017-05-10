NNU’s Paula Kellerer selected as Nampa School District’s next superintendent

Paula Kellerer, Northwest Nazarene University’s dean of adult and graduate studies, has been selected to serve as the next superintendent of the Nampa School District, replacing current Superintendent David Peterson.
Kellerer was one of five semifinalists reviewed by the Nampa School District’s Board of Trustees. She will be the first female superintendent of the Nampa School District, which was founded in 1887, and will earn an annual salary of $144,200 for a 230-day contract.
“We’re extremely pleased that Dr. Kellerer has agreed to join the district as superintendent and believe she will be an excellent fit for our community,” said Trustee Brian McGourty, who headed up the search committee, in a news release. “Her work at NNU, and in the wider community, embodies the innovation and success that are vital to a thriving public school district and we believe she will be a driving force for achievement in support of our mission and values.”
As dean at NNU, Kellerer helped adult learners balance the responsibilities of family, study and work. She previously served as a program director, chair of the Department of Education and dean of the School of Education, Social Work and Counseling.
Kellerer will begin her new position on July 1.
The school district, which is the third-largest in the state, received 20 qualified applicants initially, according to a news release.
Other semifinalists included Kim Bekkedahl, assistant superintendent for Kuna School District; William Fritz, assistant superintendent for Indian River County School District in Florida; Andy Grover, superintendent for Melba School District; and Geoffrey Thomas, superintendent for Madison School District in Rexburg.
The Nampa School District has seen serious change during Peterson’s time as superintendent. Peterson took over in 2014 after the district double-counted revenues and overestimated enrollments, which led to a $5.3 million shortfall, according to previous reports.
