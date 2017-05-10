Borah’s new podcast spotlights diversity, student voices and the value of ‘weird people’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Borah High launches podcast of student voices Pause 0:45 Missing a giant propane tank? Check the Boise River. 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 3:13 Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:03 Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island 1:21 Why most of the Boise River Greenbelt is closed 3:26 Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Brooke Kerley, student host for the new Borah Pridecast, got together with five faculty members May 4 to put finishing touches on the inaugural podcast, which was released May 9. Believed to be the Boise School District's first podcast, the Pridecast features varied student voices, hosted by Kerley and faculty members Chuck McHenry, Pat Rose, Rod Wray, Jennifer Boyd and Laura Johnston. Kristin Rodine