Borah High launches podcast of student voices

Brooke Kerley, student host for the new Borah Pridecast, got together with five faculty members May 4 to put finishing touches on the inaugural podcast, which was released May 9. Believed to be the Boise School District's first podcast, the Pridecast features varied student voices, hosted by Kerley and faculty members Chuck McHenry, Pat Rose, Rod Wray, Jennifer Boyd and Laura Johnston.