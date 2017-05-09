Boise School District students named Presidential Scholars

Two Boise School District seniors have been named 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars for Idaho.
They are:
▪ Elizabeth S. Lee, Boise High School
▪ Henry Zhang, Capital High School
The students are among 161 Presidential Scholars announced by the U.S. Department of Education.
One boy and one girl are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large. The recognition also goes to 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts and 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education, according to the U.S. Department of Education
Selections are based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and commitment to high ideals the U.S. Department of Education says.
Winners were selected from more than 5,100 students who qualified to be Presidential Scholars.
Students will receive a Presidential Scholar medallion at a ceremony in June.
