May 08, 2017 8:56 AM

Nampa School District superintendent candidates down to two

By Bill Roberts

Two finalists for the Nampa School District superintendent’s job will meet the public at 6:30 p.m. Monday May 8 at the district office at 619 S. Canyon St., Nampa.

The two candidates are William Fritz, assistant superintendent in Indian River, Fla., and Paula Kellerer, dean of adult and graduate studies at Northwest Nazarene University.

Trustees will consider the two choices during an executive session on Tuesday.

The two were chosen from a field of five semifinalists.

The new superintendent will replace David Peterson who is retiring June 30.

