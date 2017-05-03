Who will be the next Nampa schools superintendent? You can meet the finalists on Monday

Nampa residents will get to meet the finalists for Nampa School District’s next superintendent between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday at the district office, 619 S. Canyon St.
Five semifinalists are vying for the job and will meet with trustees, school district employees and community representatives for interviews Friday.
The five are:
▪ Kim Bekkedahl, assistant superintendent, Kuna School District.
▪ William Fritz, assistant superintendent, Indian River County School District, Florida.
▪ Andy Grover, superintendent, Melba School District.
▪ Paula Kellerer, Northwest Nazarene University dean of adult and graduate studies.
▪ Geoffrey Thomas, superintendent, Madison School District, Rexburg.
Finalists emerging from Friday interviews will meet with the public on Monday. The board could make a decision at its May 9 meeting.
The new superintendent will replace David Peterson, who is retiring June 30.
Comments