Cramped Boise High will get new soccer, football practice space at Fort Boise in 2018

Work is under way to create new athletic and physical education fields for Boise High School, which is crunched for sports practice space.
The fields, about four blocks away at Fort Boise School, 300 W. Fort St., should be ready for use by spring 2018.
Nearly 15 acres of lawn will provide a place for the school to practice, which has been largely limited to a two-block-long field and track next to Boise High.
Long term, the new fields could one day become space for a game-sized soccer field and fields where junior varsity and North Junior High could play football games, said Coby Dennis, district superintendent. But those plans aren’t set.
The land at Fort Boise that Boise School District is using for the fields once housed the district’s facilities and operations yard. That complex was vacated when the district opened a new operations office on Gowen Road.
The Boise School Board approved creating the fields nearly two years ago, Dennis said. Cost of the project, including building demolition and ground preparation and irrigation, is about $2.4 million and comes from district savings and plant facilities money.
Expanding Boise High’s practice area will put the school on more even footing with the district’s other high schools, which have fields for games and practice, Dennis said.
In addition to new practice space, Boise High is getting a renovated gym on it campus as part of a $172 million bond approved by voters in March.
Bill Roberts: 208-377-6408, @IDS_BillRoberts
