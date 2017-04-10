Here is your chance to tell Idaho how it should teach climate change in schools

1:14 Boosting Idaho colleges Pause

0:56 Flooding on Boise River, why now?

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:26 How 2 Boise distributors won $10 million in judgments

2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

0:11 Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise

2:06 A bird's-eye view of the fountain at Ann Morrison Park

6:18 Sen. Jim Risch on CNN: Syria strike 'will have impact worldwide'

8:01 Bryan Harsin talks 'successful spring.'