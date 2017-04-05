JoAnn Lighty, new Boise State engineering dean, looks to boost research

A University of Utah chemical engineering professor has been named Boise State University’s new dean of the College of Engineering.
JoAnn Slama Lighty, who is also a division director for the National Science Foundation, will become dean on July 17.
Her annual salary will be $250,000.
Lighty will replace Amy Moll, who headed the college since 2011. Moll decided last summer that this would be her last school year as dean and told the president and provosts, she said. “I really miss teaching and working directly with students and wanted to get back to be a ‘regular’ faculty member,” Moll said.
Lighty leads 16 programs as a National Science Foundation division director, including engineering, biology and environmental engineering.
She has been a University of Utah professor for 28 years and has received more than $15 million in research funding.
“Dr. Lighty brings a wealth of experience from a top-tier public research university and as division director at the National Science Foundation,” said Martin Schimpf, provost and vice president for academic affairs
Lighty said she is looking forward to developing new engineering research at Boise State. “This is a wonderful opportunity to work with faculty, students, staff and the community to enhance and grow the college’s research and education potential.”
Boise State’s engineering school has 2,800 students. During Moll’s tenure as dean, the undergraduate population increased 53 percent to 2,346 students.
During Moll’s tenure, the school launched a Ph.D. program in materials science, with help from a $13 million grant from the Micron Foundation and is preparing to break ground on a materials science building in the next year with assistance from a $25 million Micron Foundation gift. Boise State launched a computing and cyber security Ph.D. program last fall.
Moll also highlighted Boise State’s engineering program during a visit to Boise from then-President Barack Obama in 2015.
