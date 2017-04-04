Is your child’s EpiPen safe? Treasure Valley schools are checking, and so should you

Local schools are checking their stock of EpiPens and their students’ EpiPen devices to make sure none of them are potentially defective.
A recall of the anti-allergy shot was expanded last week to include 13 lots of EpiPens distributed in the U.S. between December 2015 and July 2016.
Schools in the Nampa, Boise and West Ada school districts are letting parents know about the recall. They also are checking EpiPens that parents and guardians have provided for at-school use.
Schools in Nampa received notice of recalled EpiPens on March 21, before spring break, said Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck. School nurses checked their inventories and found that their EpiPens were not in the recalled lots. They were obtained in February. The EpiPens are provided free every year to the district through a program for schools, Tuck said.
The West Ada School District keeps epinephrine injections — as opposed to the EpiPen devices — on hand for emergency use. But the schools also have EpiPens that parents provide, and school nurses are checking those for recalled shots.
One middle school found six EpiPens that were in the recalled lots, district spokesman Eric Exline said.
The Boise School District did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
An email to parents from Riverglen Junior High School in Boise said the school’s nurse had checked EpiPens on file for students “and they are all fine.”
The school said parents should contact the nurse to check for recalls if their students carry EpiPens with them.
EpiPen devices are used as an emergency treatment for potentially life-threatening allergic reactions to certain foods and bug bites.
The manufacturer, Mylan NV, said the allergy shots may not work. There were two reports last month of the device failing, the Associated Press reported.
Mylan described the incidence of defects as “extremely rare,” according to the AP.
If you have a recalled EpiPen, it can be replaced at no charge. Call (877) 650-3494 or email customer.service@mylan.com.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
