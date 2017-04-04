Is your child’s EpiPen safe? Treasure Valley schools are checking, and so should you

0:54 Students build a tiny house Pause

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

1:02 Watch skiers, snowboarders glide across a chilly pond (or wipe out trying) at Tamarack Resort

3:29 Gov. Otter discusses legislative session

0:41 Demolition of the SkyVue Grill

8:43 Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison and coach Leon Rice discuss NIT loss to Illinois

1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island

2:43 Rep. Mat Erpelding reflects on his first year in leadership

2:33 Angel Moroni placed atop new Meridian LDS Temple