From snippy to snoozy: Year after raucous recall, West Ada School Board has no challengers

For a year, the West Ada School board was known for controversy and that led first to the resignation — and the firing — of then-Superintendent Linda Clark, the resignation of two board members, the recall of two more and a $160,000 legal settlement with Clark. Multiple candidate sought to be appointed to those openings as they occurred.
How times have changed. The two trustees on the May 16 ballot are unopposed, and the entire election may be called off if no write-in candidates come forward.
In the Nampa School District, the trustees who helped steer the district through a multi-year, multimillion budget crises are either stepping aside or facing re-election. The district’s financial problems are largely resolved and new policies are in place. So the tone of this election is quieter and focused on moving ahead, not plugging holes in the budget.
The filing deadline was March 17. School board members in both districts serve four year terms and are not paid.
West Ada School District
The two board members up for election were appointed in 2016 to fill the unexpired terms of the trustees that were recalled. If no write-in candidate registers by April 3, there won’t be an election, said Phil McGrane, Ada County chief deputy clerk. (A write-in candidate’s name would not appear on the ballot, but the election would be held.)
Steve Smylie, a former teacher and state legislator, and Ed A. Klopfenstein, a software development company owner, were chosen in June 2016 from among 14 application to replace former West Ada Board chairman Tina Dean and Trustee Carol Sayles, who were recalled last May 18, 2016, to fill the remainder of their terms.
Dean and Sayles departures were among a total of four trustees who left the board in 2016. Julie Madsen resigned as she faced the possibility of recall and Russel Joki resigned for reasons not related to his facing recall, he said. Their replacements, Philip Neuhoff and Rene Ozuna, will be up for election when their terms expire in 2019.
“I think the board is running pretty well right now,” said Neuhoff, board chairman.
Nampa School District. No. 4
Three candidates are vying for the seat being left vacant by Brian McGourty, who served one term in beginning in 2013 to help navigate the district through its financial and budget mistakes.
Wendall Cass, 42
Fabrication manager for Butte Fence, Meridian.
Children in Nampa schools: Two
Reasons for running: Believes the school board is looking in the rear-view mirror, spending too much time making sure the district’s past mistakes aren’t repeated. The district “needs to regain the confidence to make decisions based on the mission” of assuring high-level of performance for every child, he said.
Clint Child, 50
Vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer St. Alphonsus, Nampa
Children in Nampa schools: One
Reasons for running: Nampa schools have safety issues, Child said, with too much drugs, bullying and gang activity: “We are not going to be successful until we manage those.”
Kim Rost, 42
Structural engineer consultant
Students in Nampa schools: Three
Reasons for running: Continue to grow and enhance the district’s curriculum, which got a boost from a 2014 levy that provided updated materials: “I am excited to continue the work (the board) has done.”
Nampa School District, No. 5
Mike Fuller, the incumbent and board chairman, faces one challenger.
Mike Fuller, 39
Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder-day Saints seminary instructor
Children in Nampa schools: Two
Reasons for running: Fuller wants to follow through with the district’s personalized learning program that rolled out at the beginning of the school year with computer devices for students and training for teachers. He also hopes to work on ways to make the school board more effective in district operations: “There is still more I’d like to see get done.”
Heather Lewis, 36
Physician assistant
Children in Nampa schools: Four
Reasons for running: Lewis wants to “foster a culture that really places education as a top priority.” She said she would serve just one four-year term.
Nampa School District, No. 3
Bob Otten is not seeking re-election. Allison Westfall, the Nampa district former communications director, is running for his seat unopposed.
Allison Westfall, 52
State Department of Education communications director
Children in Nampa schools: One
Reasons for running: Improving student achievement and increasing the number of high school seniors that go on to post secondary education. She said she did not enter the race thinking there are many things that need fixing.
