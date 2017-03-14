Polls are open until 8 p.m. Valley voters decide school bonds, levies today.

Treasure Valley voters go to the polls at 8 a.m. Tuesday to decide on a total of $395 million in bonds and levies from Boise, West Ada, Kuna and Vallivue school districts. Polls are open until 8 p.m.
Boise: The election follows an 18-month survey of Boise School District buildings that developed a 10-year plan for construction, expansion, renovation and maintenance touching all the district’s 48 schools.
The plan includes 22 major projects, including replacement of six aging or overcrowded elementary schools, expansion of Timberline High School, and construction of a new high school in fast-growing Harris Ranch in Southeast Boise. If the bond passes, district officials hope to begin work quickly on four projects:
▪ Replacement of Amity Elementary schools, with a nearly impossible-to-fix leaky dirt roof.
▪ Construction to replace Whittier Elementary, which is over capacity at nearly 600 students.
▪ Expansion of Timberline High School to accommodate immediate growth in the Southeast Boise and projected growth from a housing development in South Boise
▪ Renovation of the 1936 Boise High School gym, including putting in a regulation basketball court and making other improvements
Kuna School District: School officials asked voters for $40 million to refurbish and expand several schools and begin the first phase of construction of a new high school all to accommodate a projected increase of 700 students districtwide over the next three years. Kuna is undergoing rapid growth, with more than 500 residential building permits being issued in the past two years.
The district also asked voters for a $5 million supplemental levy over the next two years for books, curriculum supplies and technology updates.
West Ada School District: Voters were asked to approve a $160 million levy over the next decade that would pay for small construction projects, expansion and maintenance in the fast-growing district. Among projects under consideration are:
▪ New gyms at Spalding STEM Academy and Pioneer School for the Arts.
▪ Artificial turf replacement at Rocky Mountain High School.
▪ Remodeling at Meridian Middle School.
Vallivue School District: Voters are deciding whether to pass a plant facilities levy that would give the district $20 million over 10 years for building care and maintenance.
Bill Roberts: 208-377-6408, @IDS_BillRoberts
