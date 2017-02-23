Boise, West Ada schools see little impact from Trump’s transgender bathroom use decision

Idaho’s two largest school districts expect no impact in their districts from President Donald Trump’s decision to lift an Obama directive that sought to have schools let transgender students use bathroom based on gender identity.
Both school districts said they had policies in place before the Obama directive and that isn’t expected to change now that the directive is gone.
West Ada School District, the state’s largest school district, works to accommodate transgender students use of restrooms that assures safety for all students. Those decisions are typically made at the school level, said Eric Exline, district spokesman. Boise School District will continue to provide access to public facilities based on a student’s gender identity.
In May, Obama asked school districts to let gender identity guide the use of student bathrooms.
Trump said the issue needs to be decided by states or school districts.
McClatchy’s Washington Bureau contributed
