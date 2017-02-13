Nampa schools superintendent set to retire

After coming to Nampa in 2014 during a financial and leadership crisis, Nampa School District Superintendent David Peterson is set to retire June 30.
“I am so honored to have served and proud of the work Team Nampa has accomplished,” Peterson said in a news release Monday. “We’ve made some significant progress during the past two and half years by focusing on getting better together.”
Peterson joined the district in June 2014, replacing interim Superintendent Pete Koehler.
Koehler was named superintendent following superintendent Gary Larsen's resignation in 2012 when district financial problems came to light. The district double-counted revenues and overestimated enrollments, which led to a $5.3 million shortfall, according to previous reports. When Peterson came to North Mason seven years ago, the 2,100-student district had a hard time meeting payroll.
Under Peterson’s leadership, the district initiated a six-year cycle to upgrade curriculum, launched an initiative to upgrade classroom technology, and focused on parent and family choice.
These new choices include a new blended learning elementary charter school Gem Prep, the state’s first innovation school Union High School, and the growth of the district’s arts charter school Idaho Arts. In 2017-2018, the district will launch a second innovation school for high school students called Treasure Valley Leadership Academy and a new secondary charter school, Pathways in Education, to serve at risk students.
“I’m ready to turn in my keys,” Peterson said in the news release. “Peggy and I are looking forward to retiring, again, and the opportunity to spend more time with the grandkids, volunteer in the community, and be available to support our parents at this point in their lives.”
Peterson accepted the Nampa post after retiring with 36 years of education experience in Washington State.
“Superintendent Peterson’s leadership was essential to refocusing the district on teaching and learning following the financial crisis,” said Mike Fuller, Chairman of the Nampa Board of Trustees in a news release. “We have appreciated his leadership as we engaged the community to support an increased supplemental levy to fund these improvements for students.”
Chairman Fuller anticipates calling a special meeting to start the process for leadership succession in the near future, according to a news release.
Comments