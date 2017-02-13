College of Western Idaho earns accreditation

Eight years after opening its doors, College of Western Idaho has been awarded its own accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
Here is the school’s press release:
College of Western Idaho (CWI) is pleased to announce it has been granted initial accreditation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
While pursuing independent accreditation, CWI has delivered college credit instruction, certificates, and degrees through a memorandum of understanding with the College of Southern Idaho. CWI’s initial accreditation status is effective Sept. 1, 2016.
“I am overjoyed at the news from our colleagues with the NWCCU,” says CWI President, Dr. Bert Glandon. “This decision is the result of tireless work from so many people. It lays the foundation for tremendous opportunities for the College moving forward.”
The NWCCU made the decision following CWI’s year seven self-evaluation report and site visit this past October. CWI has been recognized by the NWCCU as a candidate for accreditation since February 2012.
Independent accreditation will allow CWI more flexibility to modify curriculum and add new degree programs to best meet the needs of the local community and students. Accreditation is also required for CWI and its enrolled students to continue accessing federal funds to support teaching, research, and student financial aid. Finally, regional accreditation provides a way for post-secondary institutions to ensure quality instruction and service, as well as institutional improvement, by voluntarily submitting to a regulatory process.
CWI will now enter the Commission’s seven-year accreditation cycle, which includes periodic evaluations and site visits.
