Boise teacher takes home top educator award, $25,000

A Boise fifth grade teacher took home the NEA Foundation’s Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence, along with a $25,000 prize on Friday, according to an NEA Foundation press release.
Sonia Galaviz, who teaches at Garfield Elementary School, was one of five finalists for the award. She has been teaching for almost 15 years and has earned numerous other accolades, according to the release.
In November, Galaviz told the Statesman that part of her award-winning teaching technique involves drawing her students’ families in close to the learning process, as well as making sure that students always feel connected to what they’re learning.
Galaviz has earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boise State University. She told the Statesman in November that she would put award winnings toward pursuing her doctorate.
