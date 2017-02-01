Otter names participants in new higher ed task force

Thirty six educators, students, business people, lawmakers and policy makers will make up Gov. Butch Otter’s higher education task force first announced last month.
Otter’s task force is similar to one he launched in 2012 to focus on public education. That group produced 20 recommendation for a five-year plan that will put about $350 million into public schools, much of it to improve salaries as a way to attract and retain teachers.
Idaho’s higher ed task force will include college presidents, the State Board of Education, a former state legislator and a retired Idaho State University vice president.
Well known names on the task force include David Pate, St. Luke’s Health System CEO: Skip Oppenheimer, a Boise businessman and member of Idaho Business for Education, a group of state business leaders seeking to improve public schools; Ray Stark with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, State Sen,. Bob Noninbi, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Wendy Jaquet, former Ketchum legislator. Task Force co-chairs are Linda Clark, State Board of Education and former West Ada School District superintendent, and Bob Lokken, with WhiteCloud Analytics in Boise.
Other on the panels include: State Senator Abby Lee, Fruitland; Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, Boise; Rep. Ryan Kerby, New Plymouth; Rep Ilana Rubel, Boise; Rep. Wendy Horman, Idaho Falls. .Josh Scholer, Boise State University student; Matt Hauser, College of Western Idaho student; Mike Mooney, Boise, retired, Bank of the Cascades; David Pate, Boise; Steve Meyer, Boise, Parkwood Business Properties; Kurt Liebich, Boise, RedBuilt; Park Price, Idaho Falls, Bank of Idaho; Bessie Katsilometes, Meridian, retired vice president, Idaho State University; Marilyn Whitney, Boise, deputy chief of staff and education adviser, Office of the Governor
