West Ada seniors on Trump: Some like his call for unity, others are skeptical

Grace Hill, a 17-year-old senior at Mountain View High School, isn’t a fan of Donald Trump.
She came into Mike Dawley’s American Government class Friday to watch Trump’s inaugural address prepared not to like what Trump was gong to say. “I thought Trump was going to talk about himself,” she said. “I thought he was a little egotistical.”
But that is not what she heard.
“The fact that he talked about us, and made the speech more about people instead of more centralizing his power, his status as a president, shows that maybe his attitude had changed.”
After giving his speech, I respect him a little bit more. Mountain View student Grace Hill
Hill was the one student out of nearly 40 watching the speech who acknowledged that Trump’s speech had them re-thinking their previous view of Trump, pro or con.
But don’t rush to put her in the Trump column just yet. “I will give him time,” she said. “I will give him a chance.”
Dawley spent a good part of Friday morning talking with his students as they watched the inaugural being streamed into their room.
After the speech, Dawley shut off the sound, saying he didn’t want his students ideas to be influenced by TV analysts. Then he asked what they thought. He heard a lot. A sampling:
I think he’s focused a lot on a negative view of America. Mountain View student Alissa Wolfe
Spencer Erickson, 18: “I hear President Trump talk about how he is going to turn the power over to the people. And I really appreciated that. I also appreciated how he kept God in the conversation.”
Alissa Wolfe, 17: “I think he’s focused a lot on a negative view of America. I would want to hear the new president talk about a positive side of America. His speech mostly (had a) competitive charge to it: Make America No. 1, and he wants to be the superpower.”
The whole time he is talking about unity. I think that is what we need. Mountain View student Allie Ogdon
Trace Arnold, 17: “I think he did pretty good. It made me feel pretty confident.”
Allie Ogdon, 17: “He said what he needed to say. The whole time he is talking about unity. I think that is what we need. Honestly ... we’re not doing very well. We’re a very divided nation. The fact that he is talking about unity can give us hope.”
Comments