West Ada seniors on Trump: Some like his call for unity, others are skeptical

1:49 Idaho State Police troopers receive medals for stopping suicidal woman Pause

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:38 Speaker Bedke on the inauguration

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:55 World according to Jim Jones