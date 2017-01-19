‘We just ended snow days.’ How a canceled day turned into a school day for Bishop Kelly

Henry Napier’s schoolwork Thursday was a bit unusual. Do some advanced-placement statistics. Do some biology. Go shovel a few sidewalks in his neighborhood.
Napier, a senior at Bishop Kelly High School, was among nearly 800 students who took part in the school’s first virtual learning day where they and 54 teachers connected from their homes via computers — a way to keep school going when the roads were too slick and slushy to make the drive to school.
Wednesday’s storm closed most schools throughout the Treasure Valley Wednesday.
One of Napier’s courses is weight training — which is a little hard to do online. “My football coach told me to go out there and shovel a couple of neighbors’ driveways for them,” Napier said. “I think I got three.”
Bishop Kelly has lost four instructional days to snow so far this year. Administrators are planning to make up two. But staff thought they should find a way to keep education going no matter how deep the snow gets.
The private Catholic school took advantage of having made sure that each student has a tech device. Over the last several weeks teachers worked to create lessons that would blend well with computer distance learning.
After the snow hit Wednesday night, school officials notified students early Thursday morning that the building was closed, but that classes would continue online in a abbreviated schedule beginning late morning. Teachers reported few absences.
“I think it is absolutely working,” said Mike Caldwell, principal.
Even Carley Mings, a junior vacationing in Hawaii, tuned in to class. “It’s like 82 degrees and I am sitting on the beach doing my homework,” she said.
Distance learning via computer isn’t new. But Bishop Kelly thinks it has found a way to avoid bringing education to a halt simply because of snow storms and bad roads.
Classes ran for 30 minutes. Students had to log on to show attendance. Classes were a mixture of live interaction with teachers and more traditional online learning.
“If we can salvage a half day of instruction, we want to at least stay on pace,” Caldwell said. At first, Napier wasn’t too sure about stay-at-home learning.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. After the first 15 minutes, however, he was dialed in. “It was more self-led,” he said.
Teachers had to prepare their lessons with distance learning in mind. History teacher Larry Crump put together a 10-minute segment that was a mixture of lecture and PowerPoint.
As Crump was preparing his at-home lesson, he was struck by a thought: “We just ended snow days.”
Mings hopes it doesn’t come to that. Students should get a couple snow days before online classes start. “Snow days are so fun,” she said. “Maybe after two.”
Snow days add up
Boise School District’s cushion for snow days is gone.
After missing seven days because of weather this month, the district says it will have to make up any further weather-releated cancellations to meet state education requirements.
District officials alerted parents in an email on Thursday. Administrators are developing a plan over the next two days and will review it with the teachers union, the board of trustees and the public.
Other districts already have run out of extra days. West Ada held classes on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and plans to have classes on Presidents Day, Feb. 20.
