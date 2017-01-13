Snow days expected to change Nampa School District class schedule

Nampa Schools, shut down for eight days because of snow, is proposing changes to its school calendar to insure students get a full year’s education.
Proposals will go to an emergency meeting of the Nampa School Board at 4 p.m. Friday.
Proposals include extending some early release days to full instructional days, adding instructional time for senior and moving the end of the first semester by a week. Seniors will be the most affected because they have a shorter school year than other students.
Here is a portion of an email sent to parents on Thursday:
This unprecedented winter weather and emergency closures of schools means we need to make up some lost student time to ensure we don't fail to meet state legal requirements.
We are asking the Board of Trustees in an emergency meeting Friday to approve the following changes to our 2016-17 calendar:
▪ Move the end of 1st Semester from January 20, 2017 to January 27, 2017. Families will receive more information about changes to exams from their school.
▪ Change Thursday, January 19, 2017 and Friday, January 20, 2017 to full days instead of early release days.
▪ Add April 11, 2017 as a full student instructional day for seniors (Note: This is SAT day at the high schools so seniors and juniors will attend that day. Sophomores & Freshman do not attend school this day. It already is a school day for K-8.)
▪ Add May 22, 2017 as a full student instructional day for seniors.
▪ If needed, change June 1, 2017 and June 2, 2017 to full days instead of early release days.
Idaho Human Rights Day and Presidents Day remain as no school days.
We believe the changes identified above will recover the time required by law with the least disruption.
We appreciate your patience during this trying time. We miss our students and are eager for their return tomorrow, Friday, January 13, 2017.
Comments