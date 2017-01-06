Fearing a roof collapse, CWI shovels snow off vocational building

The College of Western Idaho this week began emergency removal of snow from its 100,000-square-foot professional technical center, worried that accumulation could collapse the roof.
The school is closed Friday and no students are in the Micron Center for Professional Technical Education next to the Wal-Mart in Nampa across from the Ford Idaho Center.
Crews are putting snow into a large tarp-like device and bringing it off the roof with a crane. The snow is put into a dump truck and hauled away.
Boise has been hit with record snow and cold this week, choking streets, causing numerous slide-offs and forcing a state of emergency in Boise.
