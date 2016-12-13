Starting college in high school

Idaho helps high school students pay for college classes and they are showing up in large numbers.
Bill Roberts broberts@idahostatesman.com

Education

Boise High Humanitarian Club takes the lead in new inclusion effort

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and HP have given the Boise High Humanitarian Club a set of posters to promote inclusion and discourage cultural prejudice. The posters are part of a larger statewide education effort to promote dignity for all people, say organizers. Sara Matlock, a club leader, talks about the club's work in the community.

Editor's Choice Videos