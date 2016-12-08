How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

In this 2013 video, the Boise School District explains the process behind whether to cancel classes in bad weather.
Provided by the Boise School District

Education

Boise High Humanitarian Club takes the lead in new inclusion effort

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and HP have given the Boise High Humanitarian Club a set of posters to promote inclusion and discourage cultural prejudice. The posters are part of a larger statewide education effort to promote dignity for all people, say organizers. Sara Matlock, a club leader, talks about the club's work in the community.

Education

Whittier Elementary braces for growth

Whittier Elementary Principal Fernanda Brendefur is starting her second year at a school that has historically been one of the poorest in the Boise School District. With 542 students enrolled this year Brendefur manages a schedule for a building designed for 300 and even more students are expected to attend the school in coming years.

Editor's Choice Videos