How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and HP have given the Boise High Humanitarian Club a set of posters to promote inclusion and discourage cultural prejudice. The posters are part of a larger statewide education effort to promote dignity for all people, say organizers. Sara Matlock, a club leader, talks about the club's work in the community.
Forty students from North Junior High and Timberline High School spent two school days in the forest outside Garden Valley recently, putting to work skills they’ve been studying at school, from fire-starting to knot-tying to harness-rigging as part of a physical education class. That’s right: P.E. without laps, jumping jacks or volleyball.
James Gilbert, superintendent of the Mountain Home School District, addresses the painting of several high school parking spots - one with a Black Lives Matter motif - at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
Whittier Elementary Principal Fernanda Brendefur is starting her second year at a school that has historically been one of the poorest in the Boise School District. With 542 students enrolled this year Brendefur manages a schedule for a building designed for 300 and even more students are expected to attend the school in coming years.