Pathways to soon leave portable buildings behind for a brick and mortal school

Preliminary construction has begun to replace Pathways Middle School, cobbled together 10 years ago entirely out of portable buildings, with a brick and mortar school adjacent to the old campus.
Construction cost is $6.3 million, up from an earlier estimate of $5 million.
Money will come from the West Ada School District plant facilities fund which levies up to $20 million a year on taxpayers for building improvements.
Pathways, located at 1855 East Heritage Park Lane in Meridian, is expected to be completed in early fall after the school year begins.
Pathways is an alternative school where students who struggle academically can choose to attend. The school has endured small classrooms, doors where wind blows into the classrooms, and no gym or cafeteria. Some students get teased that they attend a “trailer park school.”
In 2015, the then West Ada School Board got behind a plan to rebuild the school.
Mike Vuittonet, a school board member who was on the board when Pathways was originally envisioned, said the district put its money elsewhere: Meridian High School’s expansion — a way to get more high school seats without having to build a whole new high school — and construction of Renaissance High School at the district service center on East Central Drive.
The school wasn't a “three-alarm fire,” Vuittonet said in January. The school was doing a good job and running well.
West Ada’s new Pathways is expected to have regular-sized classrooms, instead of the one-third size that some teachers have.
Bill Roberts: 208-377-6408, @IDS_BillRoberts
Comments