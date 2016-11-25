Key to a good education: Make it real

Members of the Afro-Black Student Alliance share their thoughts about vandalism done to their float celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement before the Boise State homecoming parade Oct. 15. This video was released Oct. 19.
James Gilbert, superintendent of the Mountain Home School District, addresses the painting of several high school parking spots - one with a Black Lives Matter motif - at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
Whittier Elementary Principal Fernanda Brendefur is starting her second year at a school that has historically been one of the poorest in the Boise School District. With 542 students enrolled this year Brendefur manages a schedule for a building designed for 300 and even more students are expected to attend the school in coming years.
College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon understands the difficulty of passing one of the area's largest bonds ever by a 2/3 margin Nov. 8. If voters in Ada and Canyon Counties pass the $180 million measure the school would create a new campus in Boise and expand its Nampa presence.