Key to a good education: Make it real

Sonia Galaviz, an award-winning teacher at Garfield Elementary School in Boise, says parents and educators are both teachers for children.
Whittier Elementary braces for growth

Whittier Elementary Principal Fernanda Brendefur is starting her second year at a school that has historically been one of the poorest in the Boise School District. With 542 students enrolled this year Brendefur manages a schedule for a building designed for 300 and even more students are expected to attend the school in coming years.

