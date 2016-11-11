Timberline students help homeless kids with hygiene packs

Timberline High School Key Club members found a way to help some homeless students in the Treasure Valley.
They gathered up hygiene supplies, such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes into backpacks filled with supplies to help the homeless feel clean.
The project began with Margaret Odedo, a Boise State University junior, who created and led the volunteer project as part of a class..
"The Timberline Key Club was thrilled when Margaret approaches us about the program,” said Tabitha Miller, a Timberline history and psychology teacher and adviser to the Key Club.
“I think the project had a particular interest for the members because the project was directed at helping students in their own age group and who have tremendous needs,” she said.
Odedo teamed up with United Way for the project and the agency is delivering the 50 kits.
“Teaming up with United Way was the perfect opportunity for this class project and to help the community,” Odedo said.
“Helping kids feel clean and fit in can ultimately improve school attendance and graduation rates,” said Nora Carpenter, president and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley.
