CWI’s $180 million bond trailing in early returns

1:01 Swimming pools a basic expectation Pause

0:38 Making the case for more Meridian libraries

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

8:12 Andy Avalos expects another crafty QB in Dru Brown

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch

0:52 Eagle, Mountain View football players weigh in on rematch

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends