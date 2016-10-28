What's it like to meet Pres. Obama?

Forty students from North Junior High and Timberline High School spent two school days in the forest outside Garden Valley recently, putting to work skills they’ve been studying at school, from fire-starting to knot-tying to harness-rigging as part of a physical education class. That’s right: P.E. without laps, jumping jacks or volleyball.
James Gilbert, superintendent of the Mountain Home School District, addresses the painting of several high school parking spots - one with a Black Lives Matter motif - at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon understands the difficulty of passing one of the area's largest bonds ever by a 2/3 margin Nov. 8. If voters in Ada and Canyon Counties pass the $180 million measure the school would create a new campus in Boise and expand its Nampa presence.