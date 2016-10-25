Hearing set for January in case of Mountain Home priest accused of rape

A preliminary hearing for Victor Jagerstatter, a Mountain Home Catholic priest charged with rape, has been moved to 11 a.m., Jan. 6.
The hearing was scheduled for Monday, but prosecutors asked for additional time while they await DNA results from the state’s crime lab, said Jessica Kuehn, Elmore County deputy prosecutor.
Jagerstatter is charged with raping a Mountain Home Air Force Base airman while the airman lay passed out in the early morning hours of July 9.
If convicted, Jagerstatter faces up to life in prison.
The victim had rented a room from Jagerstatter since June 30, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Mountain Home police.
The victim went to a party on July 8 where he drank and became intoxicated. He returned to his room at about 3 a.m. July 9, fully clothed.
He awoke the next morning partially exposed with Jagerstatter kneeling beside him, according to the affidavit. He described to police circumstances that suggest oral contact took place. The victim said he never gave permission for Jagerstatter to have sexual contact with him.
Kuehn said there are no negotiations underway regarding a plea agreement.
