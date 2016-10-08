Learn about dozens of health professions programs at ISU open house

The ISU-Meridian Health Science Experience Night and Pharmacy Open House will take place Oct. 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Visitors will get a look at dozens of Idaho State University health professions programs, tour the Meridian campus, and get a flu shot. Both events are at the ISU–Meridian Health Science Center, 1311 E. Central Drive.
“Health Science Experience Night is a wonderful opportunity for Treasure Valley high school students to delve into the health professions. They experience hands-on what professionals do in the field each day,” said ISU-Meridian Enrollment Services Director Ali Crane.
Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with ISU faculty from Pocatello and Meridian, participate in medical demonstrations, and tour the state-of-the art L.S. and Aline Skaggs Treasure Valley Anatomy and Physiology Laboratories, equipped with 3D and virtual technology.
All students are eligible for door prizes, ISU gear and promotional items.
The first 20 flu shots are free at the Pharmacy Open House. After that, they’ll cost approximately $32 for participants who don’t have health insurance. Cash or check will be accepted.
Student pharmacists will also conduct free blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol checks and provide education about diabetes, heart health, prescription drug abuse and poison prevention.
The College of Pharmacy will host a chili cook-off. Tickets cost $5 each, and proceeds will support pharmacy outreach projects. For information about Health Science Experience Night, call 208-373-1798. For information about the Pharmacy Open House, call 208-373-1824. Admission to both events is free.
