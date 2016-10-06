Garfield Elementary teacher wins prestigious national teaching award

Sonia Galaviz, a fifth-grade teacher at Garfield Elementary School, is one of only five recipients nationwide of the NEA Foundation’s prestigious Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. Although Galaviz knew she was a finalist, she was surprised by a public announcement and presentation of a crystal owl at a teacher training day at Timberline High School.
“The award from National Education Association is an honor in itself,” Galaviz said, “But to be recognized in front of my friends and colleagues, in a district I love and in a school I’m so lucky to work at — I’m just so happy and proud to represent Boise.”
Galaviz will travel to Washington, D.C., in February to receive the award and $10,000 at the NEA Foundation Gala.
