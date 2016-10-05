Uphill both ways, right? Otter, Simpson walk Longfellow students to school

Promoting walking to school as a cool thing to do — as well as highlighting the health benefits — Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and Rep. Mike Simpson, along with Longfellow Elementary students, walked about a half-mile from Camel’s Back Park to the school Wednesday. It was part of International Walk to School Day, which is observed in 41 countries.
The walk, organized by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, was about “raising awareness of walking and walkable communities and why it’s important and why kids should be able to walk to school,” said Executive Director Cynthia Gibson.
Simpson has lost 70 pounds since January by counting his steps. “Walking is the cheapest and easiest thing we can do,” he said.
“They’re going to be healthier,” Otter said. “If we can raise good, healthy kids with good, healthy habits like exercise and walking.”
Serendipitously, Otter’s niece is a librarian at Longfellow and his grand-niece is a student at the school.
Comments