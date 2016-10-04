NNU tosses life preserver to former ITT Tech students by taking their credits

Students from the defunct ITT Technical Institute, who faced an uncertain future after the school in Boise closed abruptly in September, will be able to transfer their credits to Northwest Nazarene University.
NNU’s academic councils have voted to accept the credits, which can provide an avenue for students to complete their work. Some students were within weeks of graduating from ITT Tech in Boise when the school closed after the federal government barred the national chain of 130 schools from accepting student federal aid. Many of the Boise students had already sunk more that $30,000 into their education and were weeks away from graduating. They faced the prospect of starting over.
“The disruption in the professional aspirations of ITT students is a significant personal and financial burden to a number of individuals and families in the Treasure Valley,” said Ed Robinson, NNU vice president of academic affairs “Our desire is to relieve some of that burden by inviting qualified ITT students to receive a quality education from an established local university with a strong academic culture.”
ITT held a national accreditation through an association recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). NNU’s commitment to allow the transfer of credit is based on the higher education accredition’s recognition.
ITT students may contact NNU’s Admissions Office at transfer@nnu.edu or call 208-467-8499.
College of Western Idaho says it cannot accept ITT Tech students’ credits because of the difference between ITT’s national accreditation standards and the regional standards by an association that is considering accreditation of CWI, which now operates under an umbrella accreditation through College of Southern Idaho.
