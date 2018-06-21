Charges: Woman sexually abused 2 teens, was released from jail - and had sex with a 3rd

A 37-year-old Council woman remains in custody on accusations she sexually abused three boys, ages 14, 15 and 17, on separate occasions.
Miriah Vanlith faces multiple charges stemming from three separate cases in Adams County. The first charges came in the summer of 2017 and involved the 15- and 17-year-old, according to the Adams County Prosecutor's Office.
At the time, Vanlith was released on bond, despite the prosecuting attorney's opposition. She was banned from having contact with children while her case proceeded.
On April 23, she was arrested again on new allegations of sexually abusing the 14-year-old.
Bond was set at $1 million. On June 15, the court reduced that to $250,000, again over the prosecutor's objection.
All together, Vanlith currently faces 14 felony charges and two misdemeanors, ranging from rape to enticing children through the internet. The charges span multiple cases; her earliest trial is currently set for Sept. 18.
More specifics about the charges were not immediately available Thursday.
In a Wednesday news release, Adams County Prosecutor Christopher Boyd encouraged anyone who has seen Vanlith interacting with any minor to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 208-253-4227. He also asked parents to monitor their children's cellphone activity.
