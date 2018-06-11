2 Boise men are accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl

Deputies arrested two men this weekend who are charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16 on multiple occasions.
Zachariah J. Huskey, 37, was arrested on Saturday and Grady Anderson, 48, turned himself in on Sunday. The men live in the same south Boise-area home, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives began their investigation in February after being contacted by a third party. Law enforcement believes Huskey had illegal sexual contact with the girl on multiple occasions between January 2016 and February 2018.
Detectives also determined that Anderson had illegal sexual contact with the same girl on multiple occasions from 2013 to 2017.
Ada County prosecutors issued the arrest warrants.
Huskey is charged with lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16. Anderson is charged with lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.
Both men are being held in the Ada County Jail and are expected to make their initial court appearance Monday afternoon.
If convicted, lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 is punishable by up to life in prison.
