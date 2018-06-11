A man who allegedly robbed a Meridian bank Monday is described as an older white male adult, 5’8”- 5’10” tall, 180-200 pounds with short gray or white hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat with a Chevrolet logo, a maroon long sleeve button up shirt, blue jeans and tan colored boots.
A man who allegedly robbed a Meridian bank Monday is described as an older white male adult, 5’8”- 5’10” tall, 180-200 pounds with short gray or white hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat with a Chevrolet logo, a maroon long sleeve button up shirt, blue jeans and tan colored boots. Provided by Meridian Police Department
Police need your help identifying this man who they say robbed Meridian bank

June 11, 2018 01:17 PM

The Meridian Police Department needs help identifying a man who robbed The Bank of The West at 1630 S. Wells Ave. in Meridian this morning.

Officers responded to the bank at 10:59 a.m. after an unidentified male handed a teller a note demanding money, according to Meridian Police Department press release.

The note indicated he had a weapon, but one wasn’t seen or displayed, according to police. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as an older white male adult, 5’8”- 5’10” tall, 180-200 pounds with short gray or white hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat with a Chevrolet logo, a maroon long-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and tan-colored boots.

If you have any information about this incident, call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 immediately.

