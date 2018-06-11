Police need your help identifying this man who they say robbed Meridian bank

The Meridian Police Department needs help identifying a man who robbed The Bank of The West at 1630 S. Wells Ave. in Meridian this morning.
Officers responded to the bank at 10:59 a.m. after an unidentified male handed a teller a note demanding money, according to Meridian Police Department press release.
The note indicated he had a weapon, but one wasn’t seen or displayed, according to police. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He is described as an older white male adult, 5’8”- 5’10” tall, 180-200 pounds with short gray or white hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat with a Chevrolet logo, a maroon long-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and tan-colored boots.
If you have any information about this incident, call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 immediately.
