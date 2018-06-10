Garden City man charged with rape after allegedly zip tying victim, police say

A Garden City man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly zip tied a woman and raped her, police said in a press release.
Douglas Ray Kaufman, 59, was booked into the Ada County Jail around 3:30 a.m. and charged with felony rape and second-degree kidnapping. Police noted that Kaufman has two prior convictions as a sex offender — lewd conduct with a minor under 16 in Lewis County from 1995, and sexual abuse of a child under 16 in Canyon County in 2008.
According to the press release, Garden City police responded to a report of a rape around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Remington Street. The victim, a woman, had fled the home and went to a neighbor's house to report the assault. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The victim identified Kaufman as the assailant. He was arrested at the Remington Street residence, where police say they found evidence that the victim had been restrained with zip ties and tape.
Kaufman is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.
