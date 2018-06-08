Meridian man, 39, arrested for 7 counts of suspected child porn possession

Police arrested a 39-year-old Meridian man on Thursday for multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
Dana Messenger remains in Ada County Jail for seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of felony destruction of evidence.
He's accused of downloading child pornography over a peer-to-peer network, according to the Idaho Attorney General's Office. Messenger was arraigned on Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
