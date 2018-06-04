Body camera footage shows police officer hitting suspect with car

Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
An Ada County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a motorist for expired registration just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2017, in Kuna. The vehicle sped away and during the pursuit, and after a couple minutes the deputy reported shots fired. He stops
Police are still in the early stages of investigation, but Eugene Smith, Boise Police deputy chief of operations, speaks to media about what officers know now about the shooting on South Wild Phlox Way near Cole Road.
Meridian police are looking for a white car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old near Mountain View High on Nov. 6. About 41 seconds into the video, the suspect's white car enters the crosswalk, swerves and continues
Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett says a $1 million grant awarded to his office will be used for additional staff working to ease overcrowding at the county jail. The money was awarded through the MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challeng