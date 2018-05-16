Boise police seek hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian with serious injuries

Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a hit-and-run suspect who left a man with serious injuries on Tuesday night.
In a press release, police said the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Myrtle and 13th streets near Downtown Boise. An adult male was walking northbound on 13th street on the west side of the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.
The man sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries in the crash.
Police said there is no description of the suspect vehicle available at the moment. They ask that anyone with information on the crash contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app.
