18-year-old woman grabbed, cut by stranger while walking home in Boise's North End

The suspect who grabbed an 18-year-old woman, holding her at knifepoint and cutting her check and chest on Sunday remains wanted.
Boise Police responded to the woman's report at 10:30 p.m. when the woman said she was walking home on 11th Street, near west Fort Street.
The woman said the man grabbed her from behind and cut her lower right check and chest, but she was able to pull away and run home.
The victim’s injuries did not require medical attention or hospitalization.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call police.
The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall with a large build. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS (2677) or www.343COPS.com. Anyone with information may also leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.
