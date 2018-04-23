Two women were seriously injured in a Nampa stabbing. Police are looking for this woman

The Nampa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that left two women seriously injured Sunday night, according to a police press release.
Shortly before 11 p.m., an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman arrived at a Nampa hospital with serious stab wounds. Police later concluded the stabbing occurred in the 400 block of 1st Street North.
Now NPD is asking for the public's help in locating Paula Gaitan, a 37-year-old Nampa woman who is a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Nampa Police at 208-465-2257 or via Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or 343cops.com.
It wasn't immediately clear what Gaitan's connection was to the case or the victims, who were not identified. The victims' conditions were not available Monday morning.
