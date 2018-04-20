Jury will decide if Idaho man’s death was the fault of the deputy who crashed into him

For nearly five years, Jackie Raymond has waged a one-woman legal battle against two law enforcement agencies over the death of her father, Barry Johnson, who was hit and killed by a sheriff’s deputy.
Not only is she suing the sheriff’s department for wrongful death, but she also claims the department manipulated the crash investigation to protect the deputy.
Her lawsuit filed in 2013 has been stalled and delayed. Trial was initially set for July 2017. Similar manipulation claims she made against Idaho State Police have already been thrown out.
Jurors might start to hear Raymond’s story Monday – barring another late delay.
On April 13, Raymond’s attorney, Nathan Olsen, asked 3rd District Judge David Nye to hold the trial in another county, “based on information from a credible and reliable source that (he) has just recently been made aware of,” Olsen wrote in a court document.
Olsen did not explain what new information has come to light. His request adds that “due to the extreme sensitivity,” he did not want any of Payette’s witnesses present when he discussed it in chambers with the judge on April 16.
That meeting took place, but court documents did not indicate the outcome as of Friday. Payette County’s attorney, Michael Kane, told the Statesman the request was denied. Olsen declined comment.
HIgh-speed crash
The crash happened along a remote stretch of U.S. 30 near New Plymouth, late in the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2011.
Payette County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Sloan was driving east in his patrol car at speeds in excess of 100 mph while responding with lights and sirens to a 911 call. The speed limit was 55 mph on the two-lane rural highway.
Johnson’s 1983 Jeep was also eastbound, in front of Sloan, traveling about 24 mph.
As Sloan tried to pass him, Johnson, who was on his way home, began to turn left into his driveway. Sloan slammed on the brakes. His 2004 Ford Crown Victoria had slowed to 88 mph by the time it struck the driver’s side of the Jeep.
Gem County Prosecutor Richard Linville determined Johnson was not to blame for the fatal crash — the deputy was. Linville charged Sloan with felony vehicular manslaughter.
But less than two months before the trial, in March 2013, Linville dropped the vehicular manslaughter charge. He said conflicting ISP crash-investigation reports and the untrustworthy conduct of the state police trooper who led the investigation undermined his ability to prosecute the case.
Three ISP investigators later said they felt pressured by command staff to change their investigation report to state that Johnson’s blood alcohol caused or contributed to the accident, a conclusion they thought could not be proved.
When Raymond learned Sloan would not face criminal charges, she sued. Raymond’s lawsuit alleges wrongful death and “tortious interference” by Payette County. She also argued the ISP issues complicated the criminal case and her civil suit, but Nye dismissed those claims last year.
“ISP was dismissed by the district judge because he decided that Idaho does not recognize a civil claim for what we alleged they did. We will have the option to appeal that decision after this part of the case is over,” Olsen said.
Drinking before the crash?
Johnson had been on his way home from a local bar where he had spent the afternoon with friends. The coroner stated Johnson had a blood alcohol level between .053 and .1271. The legal limit for drivers is .08.
After talking to people who were with her father that day and learning about possible errors made by the coroner in collecting her father’s blood samples, Raymond is convinced her father was not driving drunk, something she said he would not do.
As her case has gone through discovery and procuring expert witnesses, Raymond says she has already had a personal victory: toxicology experts have analyzed the evidence and determined that her father’s blood alcohol level was no more than .053 – below the legal limit.
“It has not been disputed by the defense,” Olsen said of that conclusion.
“I am so happy that I finally get to expose the corruption and the lies. And I get to show everybody that my dad was not drunk that day,” Raymond said. “My number one goal was to prove my dad was not at fault or drunk. I am proud of myself for not giving up. My dad meant the world to me and to have someone taint his name to cover up their mess is disgusting.”
The judge in February 2017 allowed Raymond to add a new claim regarding the behavior of Payette County 911 dispatchers on the day Johnson died.
Before Raymond had been notified of her father’s death, the complaint alleges, dispatchers on the recorded 911 line and their callers, who included law enforcement officers, “were extremely inappropriate and vulgar, at times laced with profanity and laughter,” as they discussed Johnson and his daughter. The complaint alleges this constituted an invasion of privacy and that Payette violated its own rules on notification of next of kin “as well as common law and/or a fiduciary responsibility as public officers to properly handle highly sensitive information in times of tragedy and death.”
Kane told the Statesman on Friday, “We intend to defend the county to the utmost and demonstrate the facts as they are and have always been.”
Other cases
Raymond’s case is the last of three lawsuits filed against ISP over its handling of the Sloan investigation.
Two lawsuits were filed by Fred Rice and Brandon Eller, ISP employees who worked on the Sloan crash investigation. Both alleged they were ordered by command staff to shape the investigative report to protect the deputy, and suffered retaliation when they did not go along.
Rice retired. Eller still works at ISP.
Rice’s case was dismissed by an Ada County judge in October 2015 with the judge writing only that the evidence offered “no genuine issue of material fact.”
Eller’s case went to trial last year. An Ada County jury awarded him $1.5 million in August 2017. The judge reduced the award to $1 million.
Both sides in the Eller case have appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
